Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

