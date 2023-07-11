Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,140 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

