Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $153.28 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $153,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.14 and its 200-day moving average is $302.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

