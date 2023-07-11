Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.18 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,974 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

MET opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

