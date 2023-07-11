Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.21 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 114,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.