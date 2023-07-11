Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.34 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE URI opened at $444.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.40 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

