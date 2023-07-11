Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after buying an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

