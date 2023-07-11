Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.98 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Clorox worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 269.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

