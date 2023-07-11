Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.15 Million Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of NNN REIT worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

