Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.22 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kellogg worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,716,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.