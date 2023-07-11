Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.27 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,510 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

