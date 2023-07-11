Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $212,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $40,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,239,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,316.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 146,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

