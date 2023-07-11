Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

