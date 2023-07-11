Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

ABNB stock opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,979 shares of company stock valued at $221,482,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.