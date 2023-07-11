Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

