Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Etsy worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.04.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,275.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

