Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

KMI opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

