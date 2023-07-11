Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Trading Up 2.8 %

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $190.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $190.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

