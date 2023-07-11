Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,625 shares of company stock worth $9,479,323 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

