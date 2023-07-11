Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $230.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

