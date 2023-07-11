Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.19. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.