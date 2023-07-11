Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

