Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $196,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $240.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

