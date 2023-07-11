Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.57 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.