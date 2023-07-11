Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,457 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,686 shares of company stock worth $25,844,844. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Citigroup began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Shares of ANET opened at $159.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.