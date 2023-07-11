Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 176 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after acquiring an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $392.64 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $393.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.63 and its 200-day moving average is $334.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

