Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 30,987 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 434,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 24.7% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.32.

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

