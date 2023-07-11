Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,358 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.54.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

