Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Reduced by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after buying an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $195.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

