Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

