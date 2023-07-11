Beacon Capital Management Inc. Buys 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

