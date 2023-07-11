Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 14,330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.30.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

