Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,232,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $503,405,000 after buying an additional 39,197 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 48,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 76.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

