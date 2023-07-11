Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO William A. Heyburn Sells 25,652 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,431,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $291.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

