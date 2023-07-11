Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.