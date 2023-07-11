Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

