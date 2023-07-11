Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 208,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 340,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 73,663 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 54,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.