Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 208,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 340,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 73,663 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 54,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.