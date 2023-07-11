Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.