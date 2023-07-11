Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

