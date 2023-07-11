Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,538 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.82 and a 200-day moving average of $284.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.