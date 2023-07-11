Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.