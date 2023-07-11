CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of CDW worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Insider Activity

CDW Stock Performance

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.