Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,409 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Centene worth $23,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Centene by 30.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 430,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 99,398 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 91.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Price Performance

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

