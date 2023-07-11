Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

