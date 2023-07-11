Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

