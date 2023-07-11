Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

