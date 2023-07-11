Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

