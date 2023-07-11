Claybrook Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Claybrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

