Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

