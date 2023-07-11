Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRL. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.7 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.